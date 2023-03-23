Security concern at Queen’s University a ‘misunderstanding’ say police

Police have identified and spoken to a man following reports of the incident.

The incident that prompted a ‘security concern’ on the campus of Queen’s University has been deemed by police to have been a ‘misunderstanding’.

A concern had been raised by security staff at the south Belfast campus after reports that a man had followed a female student from the library on Sunday evening.

Police said they had identified and spoken to a man as a result of the incident.

"While there was no complaint made to police, we have liaised with security staff at Queen’s University Belfast and have identified and spoken with a man who is a member of the library,” said Chief Inspector Neil Beck.

"We are satisfied that this issue has been a misunderstanding.

"The safety of students and the wellbeing of the wider community is an ongoing priority for local officers.

"We will continue to work closely with the universities, other partners and our local officers will be on patrol in busy student areas across all times of the day and night to prevent harm and address any issues in the area. I would encourage anyone with safety issues or concerns to contact us directly on 101.”

It comes after the university sent an email to staff and students warning them to be vigilant following reports of the incident.

"At Queen’s, your safety and wellbeing are our first priority, and we want you to feel safe while studying or working on campus,” they said.

"The Security Team also works closely with the PSNI Lisburn Road Neighbourhood Policing Team and all of our security staff are Security Industry licensed and vetted.”

Student activist Jess Crisp said Queen’s needed to take further steps to help female students feel safe on campus.

"Maybe there could be increased security measures in the library but I’m not sure how that would come into effect,” she said.

"I’d say increasing lighting around the campus would help. Other universities run night buses, especially in England, to accommodation or student areas to get them home safely.

"That doesn’t combat it actually happening inside the university buildings, but they could be increasing things like that consent training on campus. There are calls from the Feminist and Equality Society to make consent training for students mandatory.”