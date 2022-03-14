Security cordon in Derry widened and residents still not allowed into homes following findings of ‘suspicious items’

Derry’s Fahan Street is remaining closed at both ends on Monday evening following the discovery of a number of suspicious items, reported to police shortly after 11am today.

Residents from 13 properties will remain out of their homes as work continues to make the area safe, said the PSNI.

Fahan Street is the road which runs parallel to the City Walls from the Bogside into the city centre.

The security cordon has now been widened to include part of the City Walls, while a rest centre has been opened at Brooke Park Leisure Centre to accommodate residents whose homes were evacuated. Diversions have also been put in place.

Army Technical Officers (ATO) arrived earlier at the scene to deal with the suspect devices.

Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said: "First of all, I want to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during the course of this protracted security operation, in particular every resident who has been affected.

"Our primary aim throughout the course of this operation is to keep our community safe. However, I understand the security operation has caused, and continues to cause significant disruption, but it is required in order to keep people safe.

"We will endeavour to work through this situation as quickly as we can and get people back into their homes, but everyone's safety is our top priority and we will not take any risks with that."

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney has said the security alert is disrupting the lives of local residents.

He said: “This security alert is causing significant disruption in our city this afternoon and the last thing local residents should have to deal with is being forced from their homes on a Monday morning.

"Fahan Street has been closed causing difficulties to people who regularly travel through this area.

“I am on the ground engaging with local residents and community representatives to ensure they are supported until this security alert ends. I’m also liaising with police to try and establish a timeline for residents to return to their homes.

“We are sick of incidents like this interrupting the lives of our community and I’d ask anyone with information to come forward to police as soon as possible.”

Further updates will be provided in due course.