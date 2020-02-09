Security operation launched after suspicious object reported in Lurgan

A second device was found on Hanover Street in Portadown.

Police and ATO at the scene of a security operation in the Cornakinnegar road area of Lurgan on February 9th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A security operation has been sparked in Lurgan following the report of a suspicious object.

The object was discovered in the grounds of a former school in the Cornakinnegar Road area of the Co Armagh town.

PSNI officers are at the scene undertaking a clearance operation and have advised members of the public to avoid the area.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Although some restrictions are in place, access to St Colman’s Cemetery and other local amenities should not be impacted by this security operation.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart condemned the incident.

“Whether real or hoax those behind this are puppets to their master who is from a different era and is trying take Northern Ireland in the wrong direction,” she said.

“I hope the community will help the police and security services catch the people who are the terror puppeteers and put them out of business for good. It will help the entire community.”

Meanwhile, a second security alert is ongoing in Portadown after a suspicious object was discovered on Hanover Street.

Diversions are in place and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Mrs Lockhart also condemned those behind the device in Portadown.

"This type of action will be condemned by any right thinking person. It serves no purpose and no cause. You do have to wonder what possible justification there is in the heads of these mindless idiots," she said.

"This is a built up area where if a viable device did detonate could easily cause a loss of life and significant damage to property. It does unnerve and locals will be very aware of this in the coming days.

"I want to thank the PSNI once again for their swift action and ask anyone with information to come forward to them via the 101 number or the confidential telephone.”