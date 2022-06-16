Senior Belfast medic found guilty of dishonesty over child’s death

Doctor accused of ‘fatal errors’ in treatment of boy (4) not present at misconduct tribunal

Adam Strain died following an operation at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast

A senior medic accused by a public inquiry of making “fatal errors” in the treatment of a child has been found guilty of dishonesty in relation to the tragic case.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) panel has found Dr Robert Taylor guilty of dishonesty in relation to information he gave to police when he was being interviewed under caution about the death of Adam Strain.

It has also found he provided a false statement to a public inquiry examining the deaths of five children in Northern Ireland hospitals, including Adam Strain.

He was only four-years-old when he died following a kidney transplant at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in November 1995, during which Dr Taylor was the consultant paediatric anaesthetist.

Dr Taylor was not present as the misconduct panel delivered its findings yesterday afternoon as he has refused to take part in the fitness to practise hearing.

He has been facing a swathe of allegations in relation to his treatment of Adam and his subsequent actions following his patient’s death.

Adam died as a result of cerebral oedema which was caused by dilutional hyponatraemia.

This is a condition which can occur when a patient receives too much fluid, which results in low sodium levels in the blood and can lead to catastrophic swelling of the brain.

The MPTS panel has found Dr Taylor carried out an “inadequate” pre-operative assessment on Adam in that he didn’t talk to the youngster’s mum or review his medical records prior to the transplant.

Dr Robert Taylor

The tribunal ruled that Dr Taylor was interviewed under caution by police in relation to Adam’s death and that he told them he had spoken to his patient’s mum prior to the surgery when he knew this was not true.

In its written findings, it said: “The tribunal considered that an ordinary decent person would consider that Dr Taylor’s action in making a claim to the police that he knew to be false was dishonest.”

It found not proved that a number of other statements he made during the interview were dishonest.

It further ruled that the fluid management he delivered during Adam’s operation was “inadequate” as he administered too much of the wrong type of fluid at too quick a rate.

The panel said Dr Taylor made the error “without sufficient regard” to a number of factors, including Adam’s weight and fluids he had already received.

It also deemed the fluid management inadequate because of a delay in carrying out a blood test to determine Adam’s blood sodium levels and that Dr Taylor failed to recognise Adam was developing hyponatraemia.

However, the panel found not proved a number of charges that Dr Taylor knew that the fluid management was inadequate when he prepared a statement for Adam’s inquest in November 1995.

But it found proved that by the time of the inquest in June 2006, Dr Taylor did know his fluid management during Adam’s operation was “inadequate”.

It explained: “The tribunal considered and relied upon the trust notes of pre-inquest consultation.

“The tribunal also considered that there was approximately a six-month gap between the surgery and the coroner’s inquest.

“The tribunal was of the view that Dr Taylor was afforded the time and opportunity to reflect on the information and expert opinion surrounding [Adam’s] surgery.”

Dr Taylor “inappropriately” disputed the cause of death put forward by experts at Adam’s inquest and also “demonstrated no willingness to address any shortcomings in the care” he provided to Adam.

The tribunal also found proved that Dr Taylor “falsely claimed” in a statement to the Hyponatraemia Inquiry that “there was no sign that inappropriate or excessive fluids had been given”.

It said when he made a statement to the inquiry in July 2005, “Dr Taylor must have known there were signs that inappropriate or excessive fluids had been given to [Adam], yet claimed falsely that there were not”.

The tribunal’s findings come more than four years after the chair of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry, Sir John O’Hara, made a damning assessment of Dr Taylor’s actions in relation to Adam’s death.

In his explosive report, he said: “I heard a lot of evidence from Dr Taylor but do not believe I was told the full story.

“Dr Taylor offered no insight into why he did what he did during Adam’s transplant… despite, or perhaps because, he provided so much evidence, Dr Taylor managed to keep his own thought processes obscure.

“Even though he now accepts what he did, he makes no attempt to explain it.

“Dr Taylor made fatal errors in his treatment of Adam.

“I accept this was most probably uncharacteristic and do not query his usual competence.

“However, and over and above the hurt inflicted on Adam’s family by his death, Dr Taylor caused significant additional pain by acting as he did to avoid his own responsibility.”

The hearing continues