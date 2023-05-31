Senior firefighter praises crews for preventing spread during Belfast city centre blaze

Another shot of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre on Wednesday morning. Photo: Press Eye

General view of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre on Wednesday morning. Photo: Press Eye

A senior firefighter has praised his crews for preventing a fire from spreading to other properties following a city centre blaze at a derelict building on Wednesday morning.

Six fire appliances were sent to the site of the incident on Samuel Street, with emergency crews being alerted to the fire at 2.40am.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Group commander David Harbinson said the cause of a serious fire in Belfast City Centre was “undetermined at this stage,” but confirmed that crews have now extinguished the blaze.

However he confirmed city centre roads around the area will remain closed for a time while firefighters ensure there are no more “hotspots” within the building.

“It will be subject to an investigation with our colleagues in the PSNI,” said Mr Harbinson.

“We have now extinguished the fire.

“Once we’ve closed the incident, we’re going to try to bring a bit of normality back to the city centre.

"A fire of this significance is very challenging for crews to deal with.

“The crews have done an excellent job in preventing the fire from spreading to adjoining properties, where we could have had a more serious fire – even though the one we were dealing with was quite serious.

“We did have a wee bit of a challenge in the area with water supplies, that’s normal. Our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Water Service did boost the water for us,” he continued.

Mr Harbinson said the Fire Service worked closely with other agencies like the PSNI and Belfast City Council during the incident.

“It’s very much been a multi-agency approach in dealing with this incident,” he added.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a Command Support Unit and two Aerial Appliances remain were sent to incident.

Multiple roads in Belfast city centre remain closed with traffic disruption as a result.

Another shot of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre on Wednesday morning. Photo: Press Eye

Local residents have been requested to keep windows closed. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The PSNI earlier closed North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street as a result of the fire and had asked motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative routes for journeys if possible.

General view of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre on Wednesday morning. Photo: Press Eye

The building at 166-174 North Street is a B2-listed site with an estimated construction date of 1899, making it a Victorian-era build, according to the Ulster Architectural Society.

The site, neighbouring the CastleCourt shopping centre, close to the Cathedral Quarter, was once used as an art school as well as for offices, warehouse and shops, but had become derelict.

Several buildings in Belfast city centre have been hit by fires in recent years.

In April a blaze at the sight of a former nightclub in the Mays Meadow area was treated as a “deliberate ignition” by the PSNI.

The listed Old Cathedral Building in the Cathedral Quarter – less than half a mile from the fire at North Street – was gutted by fire in October 2022.