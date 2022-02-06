Senior NI medic Dr Alan Stout ‘massively disappointed’ by resignation of DUP’s Paul Givan

A senior Northern Ireland medic has described being “massively disappointed” by the resignation of the First Minister Paul Givan last week, as he said it was “like a balloon being burst” in the health service.

Dr Alan Stout, chair of the BMA’s GP committee in Northern Ireland gave his assessment of the current political situation on BBC’s Sunday Politics show, referencing the health service’s need for a three-year budget to be agreed.

Dr Stout said a “huge opportunity” to rebuild the Northern Ireland health service could be lost in the current Stormont vacuum, as he argued “health is more important than politics”.

The decision to pull Mr Givan out of office is part of the DUP’s escalating protest strategy against the post-Brexit trading arrangements that have created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Mr Givan’s resignation, which came into effect at midnight on Thursday, automatically removed Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from her position.

Other Stormont ministers can remain in post but the Executive can no longer meet and is unable to take significant policy decisions, including the formal approval of an Executive budget.

Dr Stout said with the pandemic easing, this should have been the “opportunity” to rebuild.

“We have got a very committed Health Minister. We have got exceptional civil servants. The past 48 hours, it has been like a balloon being burst. We can just feel the air pummelling out of this balloon as everyone has been let down,” he said.

“I am massively disappointed. I am yet to hear anybody suggest to me either a short, medium or long-term advantage to what has happened at the end of last week for our health service.

“Everybody within the system is massively committed. I think we have got the commitment with our health service and within our staff.

“But we absolutely need the three-year budget. It allows us to plan services... as opposed to simply react and firefight. There is no question a huge opportunity is going to be lost if we don’t get that three-year budget.”

Dr Stout said despite the collapse of the Executive, there “has to be movement” in the service, as he also called for Health Minister Robin Swann to be given the power to make changes to Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions.

The possibility of easing Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland was due to be considered at the Executive’s next meeting on February 10.

It is understood Mr Swann is seeking legal advice on whether he can still act without an Executive in place.

“We have to figure out ways around this. If the minister is going to be in place without the budget we still need to figure ways around this,” added Dr Stout.

“We know how much people are suffering on a daily basis. It is the absolute priority for all of us.

“We have this tantalising glimpse of how things can be done well and then we took a massive step backwards.

For the sake of us as a population moving forward I think that would be the most sensible [having Mr Swann take Covid-19 decisions].

“It is great there is this level of optimism we are moving out of the pandemic, but there still is uncertainty.

“We absolutely hope it is all going to be positive from this point onwards, but we need a minister there. We need a minister with authority and the power to act whenever.”