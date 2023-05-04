Senior NIO official appointed chair of Joint Intelligent Committee

A senior Northern Ireland Office (NIO) official is leaving to take up a role with the intelligent services.

Madeleine Alessandri has been appointed as the new chair of the Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC) and head of the Joint Intelligence Organisation (JIO).

The current permanent secretary at the NIO since January 2020 will replace Simon Gass who is stepping down after four years in the role on July 1.

"It is a huge privilege to be joining the JIO team,” Ms Alessandri said.

“I am delighted to have this opportunity to lead the UK’s world-class professional intelligence analysis community.

“Simon has expertly steered the JIO through an extraordinary period of geopolitics and leaves the organisation in a very strong position.

"I look forward to building on this and working with the team to capture the opportunities ahead. I wish Simon all the best for the future.”

The announcement was made by the UK Cabinet Secretary Simon Case with the approval of the Prime Minister on Thursday.

"I am extremely pleased that we have appointed Madeleine to this critically important role. Madeleine’s time as a Permanent Secretary and deep experience of working in national security will serve her well as the new Chair and make her very well placed to lead the JIO,” Mr Case said.

“I should also like to thank Simon Gass for his dedication and service as JIC Chair over the last four years.

"I am very grateful to Simon for his leadership across the intelligence community during a particularly challenging period.

"His contribution to the national security of this country and our partners has been immense.”

Ms Alessandri was previously the UK’s Deputy National Security Adviser and Prime Minister’s Adviser on National Resilience and Security.

She has 35 years of experience in government and has worked in various roles including in the Diplomatic Service and National Security in the UK and overseas.

The Chair of the Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC) is responsible to the Prime Minister for supervising the work of the JIC.

The post-holder also leads the Joint Intelligence Organisation (JIO) and is adviser to the Prime Minister on intelligence.

Outgoing JIC Chair, Simon Gass said: "It has been a privilege to lead the Joint Intelligence Committee at a time when detached and thoughtful analysis has been vital for Britain’s national security in a complex and tempestuous world.

“I pay tribute to analysts in the Joint Intelligence Organisation and across the government intelligence assessment community for their professionalism and ingenuity in using secret intelligence and other information sources to produce insights which have helped decision-makers navigate difficult policy choices.

"I am delighted that Madeleine has been appointed to continue the journey.”

Plans are being made to run a competition to identify Ms Alessandri’s successor at the NIO with an announcement due to be made in due course.