Senior Northern Ireland nurse says scenes at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital ED left her ‘horrified’

A senior nurse in Northern Ireland has said she was “horrified” at scenes of patients waiting in the Royal Victoria Hospital emergency department and added she felt like "weeping for staff".

Rita Devlin, the director of the Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland, made the comments as she visited nurses working in the emergency department on Tuesday.

Ms Devlin was speaking just 48 hours before nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are due to start strike action in a row over pay after talks with the Government broke down.

The union is due to hold two 12-hour strikes, the first on December 15 and the second on December 20, in an attempt to secure a better pay rise for its members.

Chemotherapy, dialysis, critical care units and neonatal and paediatric intensive care units will be exempt from Royal College of Nursing strike action – with emergency areas also exempt.

While the RCN is planning two days of strikes this month, tens of thousands of Unison members in Northern Ireland have already begun action short of strike.

They also took strike action on Monday.

Ms Devlin described the current pressures inside EDs as a “crisis”.

"There were people lying head-to-toe everywhere," she described to BBC NI.

"They could reach out and touch each each other - that raises questions about dignity and infection control.

"Very ill patients are practically lying side-by-side which breaks so many rules around safety.

"What I saw absolutely shocked me I honestly could have cried for the staff working there.

"After what I saw in the ED, I intend to write to the permanent health secretary Peter May - nurses need support, lives are being lost.”

In a statement, the Belfast Trust said: “Emergency Department services have been under extraordinary pressure for many months and our staff work every day under the most challenging conditions while doing their very best for their patients.

“All of us in Health and Social Care know this situation is far from ideal. In Belfast Trust, directors, alongside medical, nursing and professional leads work with total focus every day with our entire staff body to address the demand for our services and to try to mitigate the moral distress staff find themselves under.

“We welcome the support from RCN colleagues and other trade unions as we work in partnership to promote safety and to find a way to make Health and Social Care the best it can be.”

Sinn Fein Carál Ní Chuilín also called reports of the situation in the Royal and Mater hospitals “deeply concerning.”

In a statement, the North Belfast MLA said she will meet with the Belfast Trust on Thursday along with Belfast MPs John Finucane and Paul Maskey.

“Staff have told us of the huge pressure they are facing while trying to care for very sick and vulnerable patients in unsafe conditions due to a lack of staff and planning for winter pressures,” she said.

“Patients and health staff deserve to be treated and work in safe conditions.

“This reinforces the need to form an Executive now to deliver a three-year budget and to invest an extra £1 billion in the health service to hire more doctors and nurses and tackle chronic waiting lists.

“Sinn Féin will meet with the Chief Executive of Belfast Trust tomorrow regarding the need to tackle this crisis in the Emergency Departments in the RVH Children's Hospital and to ensure the safety of staff and patients.”