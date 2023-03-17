Senior PSNI officer dismissed following Christmas Eve drink-driving conviction

Patricia Foy had previously head of the PSNI's Professional Standards Department.

A senior PSNI officer has been dismissed from her role after being convicted for drink-driving while on-call.

Chief Superintendent Patricia Foy (57) was fined and disqualified from driving at Lisburn Magistrates Court in January, while she was suspended from her role.

The PSNI have now confirmed Foy has been dismissed.

"An officer was dismissed on Friday March 10 2023 from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, by the Chief Constable, following a criminal conviction,” said a spokesperson.

It is understood she was a command officer on Christmas Eve and could have been called upon to oversee the PSNI response to a critical situation.

These roles are carried out by senior officers who are regarded as being on-call and ready to respond in the event of a serious incident which requires high-level decision-making.

The incident that sparked her dismissal saw Ms Foy charged with driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop at a damage-only accident and driving without due care and attention.

During a hearing on January 19, the court heard Foy’s vehicle had been observed turning right from Ballymacoss Avenue onto the Knockmore Road in Lisburn when it mounted the pavement and collided with a traffic light pole.

Damage was caused to the structure of the pole during the incident, after which Foy made off in the direction of Limetree Avenue.

Eyewitness statements identified the vehicle and police were able to ascertain that the last registered owner was the defendant.

Police also received a report from another member of the public that a female known to them had collided with her parked car.

After arriving at the scene, officers observed Foy walking from her vehicle into her home.

After they spoke with her, she failed a preliminary breath test.

Foy was subsequently arrested and taken into custody at Musgrave where she recorded an evidential sample of 89mg — over twice the legal limit of 35mg — before giving a “no comment” interview.

A defence solicitor said she had expressed regret for the incident and apologised, and added that though she had served the public for 34 years, her reputation was in tatters and her career in jeopardy.

They said she had made a “foolish decision” to make the three-minute journey to buy some last-minute groceries for Christmas.

Counsel said Foy’s recollection of the events was patchy and that she had consumed three large gins before the incident.District Judge Rosie Watters said Foy had made a “big mistake” and would deal with her the same way she would any other defendant.

She disqualified her from driving for 18 months and issued a £450 fine, alongside a £15 offender’s levy.

It also emerged Foy crashed her car the day after chief superintendent Simon Walls, the current head of professional standards department, warned all officers of the consequences if they are caught drink-driving.