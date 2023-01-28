Senior PSNI officer says he is ‘committed’ to getting answers for ‘heartbroken’ McNally family

Police have renewed their appeal for information over the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan (Family handout/PA) — © Family Handout

A senior police officer has said he is committed to getting answers for the "heartbroken" family of murder victim Natalie McNally.

Detectives have made a renewed appeal for information about the murder of Ms McNally in Lurgan before Christmas.

Ms McNally, who was 32 and pregnant, was fatally stabbed on December 18 in her home in Silverwood Green in the Co Armagh town.

Senior investigating officer detective chief inspector Neil McGuinness said: "We are continuing to investigate the horrific murder of Natalie, who was 15 weeks' pregnant.

"We are committed to finding answers for Natalie's heartbroken family.

"It is shocking that the mother-to-be was brutally murdered in her own home, which should have been a place of safety for her.

"I would like to pay tribute to the continued fortitude of Natalie's family and thank them for all they are doing to support our investigation.

"The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have caused them unimaginable heartache.

"Not only are they trying to come to terms with the death of their only daughter and sister, they are also grieving the loss of Natalie's baby boy, who they have named Dean.

"Natalie's killer robbed all of them of meeting Dean and watching him grow up as part of their loving family.

"I would also like to thank the community of Lurgan and beyond for their support and for all the information people have brought to police. Please keep it coming."

Mr McGuinness added: "We previously released CCTV footage and our efforts to identify the man in this footage remain ongoing.

"It shows the suspect arriving at Silverwood Green that night at 8.52pm, and then the same figure walking away at 9.30pm.

"Please remember, this was the night of Sunday 18 December - that's the same day as the World Cup Final.

"I'm asking you to cast your mind back to that Sunday.

"If you witnessed anything untoward - no matter how insignificant it may seem - or if you have captured dash cam or CCTV footage, please get in touch.

"We are continuing to progress our extensive investigation, in which we've already carried out hundreds of house-to-house inquiries and seized over 4,000 hours of CCTV footage.

"I would like to remind people of the reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police. It is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie's murder."

"I am appealing to anyone who noticed someone they know acting strangely that night to come and speak to us. Maybe you recognise the rucksack or noticed that a rucksack was missing for a period of time or indeed is still missing. The suspect captured in the CCTV footage has an unusual gait.

"We remain absolutely determined to bring him to justice for this horrific murder. Please contact police on 101 with any information at all no matter how insignificant you think it is."