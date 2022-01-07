Sentencing of man who used his position as IFA's in-house accountant to steal almost £288k adjourned

Muhammad Naeem who is charged with fraud relating to a position he held within the IFA.

The sentencing of a man who used his position as the IFA's in-house accountant to steal over a quarter of a million pounds from the organisation was adjourned on Friday.

Muhammad Naeem, from Drumhirk Avenue in Newtownards, admitted defrauding the Irish Football Association of £287,932.92 between January 2018 and August 2019 by abuse of position.

He also pleaded guilty to false accounting over the same period, and of removing criminal property from Northern Ireland - namely £16,852.53 - which he transferred to family in his native Pakistan.

The 41-year old was due to be sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Friday .

However, Judge Stephen Fowler QC agreed a defence request to adjourn sentencing on the grounds this will give Naeem more time to raise money which will be paid back to the IFA.

His barrister revealed that due to "efforts made over the Christmas period" by Naeem, the IFA is in line to receive around £200,000.

The case was initially opened last month, when Crown prosecutor James Johnston revealed the Irish Football Association is made up of three separate companies - one of which is the Irish FA Foundation.

The Foundation is a registered charity aimed at developing and supporting football for young people in Northern Ireland, and as part of his offending, Naeem stole just under £60,000 from this charitable wing of the IFA.

Mr Johnston said that in August 2019, the IFA's financial director uncovered what he believed was fraudulent activity whilst reviewing expenditure records.

He discovered duplicate payments that had been made from the IFA to a number of bank accounts not linked to IFA contacts.

Police were informed, an investigation was launched and the IFA's computer and accountancy software was analysed.

This analysis revealed that when the duplicate payments were being made, Naeem was the only member of staff logged on to the system at the relevant times.

Naeem was arrested on August 6, 2019 and made extensive admissions during interviews. He admitted the fraud to police and said he made payments into several separate bank accounts.

He also told police he used the money to buy a £20,000 car, put a £15,000 deposit on a house, paid off £25,000 in credit cards debts and sent money to family in Pakistan.

Mr Johnston said a total of 175 separate fraudulent transactions were made from the IFA into Naeem's bank accounts.

The prosecutor told Judge Fowler that when these accounts were examined after Naeem's offending emerged, "it's clear his spending behaviour shows he was living well beyond his means and spending money on flights, holidays, jewellery and retail outlets”.

He also cited both the breach of trust and the financial loss to the IFA - and in particular the "significant amount of money taken from the IFA's charitable wing" - as aggravating factors.

A defence barrister for Naeem told Judge Fowler that whilst it was accepted this was an "unpleasant case", the offending was "not the most sophisticated”.

Urging the Belfast Recorder to adjourn sentencing to allow Naeem more time to raise funds, the barrister revealed a significant amount has already been raised which will be paid back to the IFA.

Judge Fowler agreed to adjourn sentencing until March and ordered Naeem to surrender any passports and travel documents.