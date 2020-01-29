Separation of republican and loyalist prisoners in Maghaberry costs £2m every year

Around £2 million is being spent each year on the separation of republican and loyalist prisoners at Northern Ireland's high-security Maghaberry Prison, it has emerged.

This is despite such prisoners only accounting for 3% of the inmate population at the facility - prompting criticism of the value for money of the system.

Dissident republican and loyalist prisoners are held in two separate blocks at Maghaberry - Roe House and Bush House - for safety reasons.

New figures released by the Department of Justice (DoJ) show that, as of January 1 this year, there were only 29 prisoners across the two wings. The over population at Maghaberry as of December 31, 2019 was 892.

In response to an Assembly question tabled by the Ulster Unionist justice spokesperson Doug Beattie, the DoJ said the "population of separation" fluctuates, but the overall number of separated prisoners has decreased in recent years.

At the beginning of 2018, there were 39 prisoners in the separation wings.

"The Northern Ireland Prison Service have estimated that it costs approximately £2m per annum to operate separation as a distinct unit within Maghaberry Prison," the spokesperson added.

Doug Beattie previously tabled a motion in 2016 calling for the system to be phased out, however an amended motion was instead passed calling for a review into the separation regime.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Beattie said the system was not value for money and harmful to other prisoners.

"My point on the matter is two-fold. First of all on the cost. It is absolutely clear to see that £2m is going to 29 prisoners out of something in the region 900 total prisoners," he said.

"Those extra funds [maintaining the separation system] and the way the regime works has a detrimental effect on the other prisoners and how the limited prison service staff and infrastructure is able to work. So it's not value for money," he said.

"The second point I will make is that we have a society that is not balanced. Out on the street and in everyday life we are saying that paramilitaries are nothing more than criminals, with many of them involved in drug dealing, extortion and intimidation.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie has criticised the system

"We go after them, quite rightly, and when we prosecute them and jail them as criminals we then put them in a separate prison regime and give them the title of 'brigadier'. So when they come out they have this status that we don't want them to have. It's completely unbalanced."

Mr Beattie again proposed an nine-year "phasing out" process of the system, whereby there would be special measures for dealing with long-term prisoners that were previously segregated.

Sinn Fein MLA Raymond McCartney, however, disagreed with Mr Beattie.

“This is an issue of prisoner safety and welfare and the cost of forced integration could potentially be much higher," he said.

In 2003, the then-Northern Ireland Security Minister Jane Kennedy decided to segregate loyalist and republican prisoners at Maghaberry, following recommendations contained in a safety review by the former head of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, Sir John Steele.

The decision was made during a period of direct rule.

Speaking in 2016, Mr Beattie claimed the decision was made against the recommendations of the Prison Officers' Association, the Prison Governors Association and the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

The Department of Justice has been contacted for a comment.