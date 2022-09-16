September weather warmer than average in Northern Ireland, but bright spell not set to last

The sunny September weather doesn't look set to last according to the Met Office

It has been a milder than usual start to autumn – but forecasters predict a sudden change next week.

The Met Office has confirmed that September has been two degrees warmer than average so far.

A spokesperson said that while we would normally expect the first half of the month to be warmer than the second half, average daily temperatures has seen a two degree rise this year.

But a change in temperatures is afoot, they warned – and we could notice the change in seasons sooner than the rest of the UK.

“As we head into the weekend and the start of next week the temperatures will remain milder and a bit higher than average than this time of year, but that could turn by the middle of next week,” they said.

Saturday looks set to be a mainly dry day with a maximum temperature of 16C but cloud is due to drift in towards the middle of the afternoon which will last until Sunday.

Monday will be drier with some sunshine before some cloud and patchy rain starts to move in by Tuesday.

While daytime temperatures will remain high, the nights will become cooler as the week progresses.

In addition to the warmer than average temperatures, this month has seen an above average amount of rainfall.

Climate statistics have shown that throughout September 15, Northern Ireland has already seen 108% of its usual rainfall for the month.

The Met Office added: “We would expect the amount of rainfall to be around 50% by this time, but taking into account measurements from previous years, Northern Ireland has already seen more than a month’s worth of rain in the past two weeks.

“The average percentage is measured over a 30-year period so to have it so high already is quite unusual.”

While it is normally cooler for the second half of September most years, it seems this year Northern Ireland will bear the brunt of the cold front well before the rest of the UK.

“We have an area of high pressure at the moment which leads to fine and settled conditions, but as this moves away in the coming days and weeks, Northern Ireland could be one of the first regions in the UK to see the change in seasons due to the close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean and being the first landfall for this windy and rainy front which is moving in from the north,” the Met Office added.

The Met Office previously revealed that July was the driest on record for the past 20 years, with only 45.8mm of rainfall recorded.

However, parts of the region did see extreme rainfall.

The Department for Infrastructure said 350 flood-related calls and over 8,000 sandbags were deployed in just a few days to homes in Londonderry as a result of flash flooding.