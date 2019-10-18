Service of thanksgiving held for former Orangeman Rev Brian Kennaway

A Service of Thanksgiving for Rev Brian Kennaway took place at First Donegore Presbyterian Church on Friday. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

A service of thanksgiving has been held for Rev Brian Kennaway, a former prominent member of the Orange Order and the Parades Commission.

The former Minister of Crumlin Presbyterian Church died peacefully in hospital on Monday.

He was an outspoken member of the Orange Order and once considered as its most authoritative internal critic, calling out the institution over its stance on violence and association with paramilitaries during the parades crisis.

He left the organisation some years before his passing.

The father of three was originally from north Belfast, and was ordained into the Presbyterian church in 1976 and became assistant minister in Glengormley Presbyterian Church before moving to Crumlin.

He joined the Orange Order in 1964 and later wrote extensively and lectured on Orangeism and unionism. His book The Orange Order: A Tradition Betrayed was published in 2006.

He was appointed to the Parades Commission in 2011.

“If you love someone and you see them abusing themselves and endangering their existence, if you really love that person you’ll do everything in your power to save them,” he told the Belfast Telegraph in 2006.

A service of thanksgiving for Rev Kennaway’s life was held in First Donegore Presbyterian Church, Ballyclare, on Friday.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, sons Ian, Mark and David and wider family circle. They asked that donations in lieu of flowers for the Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital.