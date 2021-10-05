Service set up for abuse victims

A new service set up by the PSNI, the Department of Justice and several support charities is offering impartial and practical support for victims of sexual and domestic abuse.

The ASSIST NI advocacy service is being rolled out on a phased basis and referrals can be made by police where a domestic or sexual abuse crime is reported.

The Rowan Sexual Assault Referral Centre or an action from a Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Conference meeting can also refer victims to the service.

It comes after the PSNI said it was working on a new strategy to tackle violence against women in light of the murder of Sarah Everard. Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid, Foyle Women’s Aid and Men’s Advisory Project all worked in partnership to deliver ASSIST NI.

Welcoming the introduction of the service, Justice Minister Naomi Long said ASSIST NI complements new laws around domestic abuse and the creation of a new domestic abuse offence.

“I want [victims] to know that they will be listened to and will be supported,” she said. “ASSIST NI can provide an advocacy support service through a suite of measures, including assessing individual need, the development of safety support plans and providing impartial support and information.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Anthony McNally said the launch of the service is another way the PSNI is “cementing their commitment” to ensuring a consistent approach to supporting victims.

“We do not want anyone to feel like they have to suffer in silence,” he added.

“We want people to have confidence that if they report these crimes to the police, it will be treated with the upmost seriousness and that they will be given access to specialist help and support.”

ASSIST NI’s advocacy service manager Michelle Martin said it was their ambition to ensure that qualifying victims of sexual and domestic violence are safe, informed and supported from the moment of reporting through the justice process.