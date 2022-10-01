Service that boiler, and other ways to keep the heat in this winter

From putting on a jumper to getting your boiler serviced properly, there are many steps you can take to ensure your house is heated as efficiently as possible, even if the thought of turning on the heating is daunting.

From Monday, the 28.4% SSE gas increase impacting 188,000 domestic customers and 4,600 commercial customers across the Greater Belfast and West gas networks will take effect, as will the 56.3% gas increase from Firmus Energy.

It’s not too late, however, to think about the most efficient way to heat your home with the long winter ahead, according to a Co Down specialist in boiler maintenance.

Gary Stevens, who runs A1 Domestic Boiler Services outside Ballynahinch, has said that this time of the year is always busiest for him, even after 27 years in business.

“People generally keep the heating off for the summer and then when the first cold day hits they click it on to realise it’s not working properly, so it is always good practice to get your boiler serviced every year to year-and-a-half depending on how much it is used,” he explained.

“This can ensure it is cleaned properly and is working at its optimum efficiency level, making sure no fuel you put in is wasted.

“If you have a clean boiler, it will heat quicker, so it won’t be on as long and you won’t be using as much fuel.

“There is unfortunately nothing anyone can do about the price, but you can control how efficiently you use your heating system to try and save on bills.”

The heating engineer said that insulation is key, as well as the age of your boiler which can also have an impact on its efficiency.

“All boilers nowadays are insulated well but if your boiler is more than 25 years old they can be less efficient, with some running as low as 85%,” he said.

“Newer condensing boilers, in contrast, run at approximately 98% efficiency, and even though that might not seem like much, it can mean saving around £300 a year on your bills.”

Mr Stevens said that if you didn’t want the added cost of having to replace your boiler, having it serviced regularly is the best way to save on fuel costs.

Other helpful hints and tips include:

• Put the heating on as sparsely as you can and only when you are in the house, so nothing is wasted.

• Turn radiators off in rooms you aren’t using and make sure to close doors and windows in rooms you aren’t sitting in.

• As a rule-of-thumb, after 9pm and before 9am are off-peak times to heat your home in most situations.

• Fitting thermostats can also help monitor the room temperature and will automatically switch your boiler on and off to maintain the set temperature you so desire.

• Simple additions such as radiator reflectors and draught excluders in the winter are also very effective ways to ensure heat is kept in your house.

• Close all of your windows properly. Open them during the day if the outside temperature is higher than the inside temperature but make sure to close them in the evening to keep the heat in.

• Keep your windows air-tight and sealed correctly to make sure no draughts are coming in from outside.

• Just like your windows, make sure doors are sealed correctly around the frame by either buying an extra strip to stop the cold coming in.

• Put up curtains. A set of heavy curtains can block heavy drafts of air. Open them when the sun is shining and close them when it’s not.

• Let as much sun hit your house as possible and remove any items such as plants or furniture from the sunniest side of your house to ensure your home is getting as much heat as possible.

• Put down a rug or carpet. Rugs and carpets help prevent heat loss through the floor. They are generally warmer than walking on wood or stone, and so offer a warmer and softer surface.

• Add insulation in the attic. A lot of heat escapes through the roof, as warm air rises and cold air sinks, so making sure that your attic has enough insulation is a good way to ensure your home stays warmer for longer.

• Layer up. Simply putting on a warmer jumper or a blanket can help you to stay warm even if you don’t have the heating on. It may seem like the obvious one, but it definitely helps keep the cold away!

• Cook or bake. Your oven will help to dry the air and heat the kitchen while you are cooking. Cook things that do not let off as much steam, as this increases humidity in the air and makes your house damp.

• Light a candle. If you don’t have the luxury of a wood burning stove or an open fire, lighting a candle can be the next best thing. Candles can create a surprising amount of heat very cheaply. Just make sure to only light them in rooms you are using and do not leave them unattended.