Setting sail: Fast-food tycoon offering a taste of the good life on $50m superyacht after vessel sails out of Belfast

The luxury vessel will return for the right price.

A luxury yacht turned heads as she left Belfast yesterday afternoon after being berthed in the Lagan for the past week.

The $50m (£41m) vessel is owned by Canadian fast-food mogul Jack Cowin (79) who built his fortune on burgers, chicken and pizza.

In 1969 he convinced 30 investors to lend him $10,000 each and used the cash to establish a Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise after emigrating to Australia.

The gamble paid off and he now owns Hungry Jack’s — the Burger King franchise in Australia — along with his Competitive Foods network which has over 450 stores.

The self-made billionaire is also the chairman and largest shareholder of Dominos Pizza Enterprises.

According to Forbes magazine, Mr Cowin’s net worth is $2.8bn.

The 60m long ‘Slipstream’ is famed for her stunning looks which helped secure the 2010 International Superyacht Society award for best yacht and best interior.

You can have a taste of the highlife and enjoy all the perks on-board — including plenty of water toys and slides — for just €336,000 (£288,197) a week.

Don’t worry if that’s slightly outside your budget.

With room for 12 guests in six stylish cabins sprawled across all three decks, you’ll be able to split the cost with family and friends.

The superyacht on the River Lagan

However, there will likely be an argument over who gets the master cabin which comes with a panoramic observation lounge with direct access to the foredeck.

If you miss out, there’s still a VIP cabin with private balcony available.

Whenever you get fed up splashing about in the sea there’s plenty to do on board the luxury vessel built by CMN Shipyard in France in 2009.

You can unwind in the jacuzzi or kick back in the outdoor cinema located on the sundeck which is converted to a sky lounge at the touch of a button.

Once activated, black-out blinds fall as a screen unfurls from its hiding place in the elegant chaise longue.

For the more adventurous, a karaoke, bubble and smoke machine will offer everyone a chance to let their hair down.

The spectacular living conditions include a glistening black fossil marble stairwell.

An air-conditioned gym with both exercise machines and a selection of free weights means you’ll be able to stay in shape as you indulge in the delights on offer at the circular al fresco dining area.

It’s shielded by sliding glass doors to allow guests to take in the views on all sides while sheltered from the breeze.

Afterwards you can grab a drink in the glass-topped bar which promises a six-star experience.

Enquiries can be made on the Burgess Yachts website.