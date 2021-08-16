Seven arrested after NI man attacked in Liverpool

Police in Liverpool have arrested seven people over the assault of a Northern Ireland man

Seven people have been arrested after a man from Northern Ireland was left in a critical condition when he was attacked in Liverpool.

He is understood to be in a critical but stable condition in hospital after he was left unconscious following the assault in Liverpool city centre on Saturday morning.

The 24-year-old is believed to have been walking down Bold Street towards Hanover Street with three friends when the attack took place shortly after 1am.

Emergency services were called to the scene close to Central Station.

Police officers gave the man first aid until the paramedics arrived before he was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries.

Merseyside Police have launched a full investigation into the incident and enquiries are ongoing to track down the offenders.

Yesterday, Merseyside Police said detectives had arrested seven men in connection with the attack.

A man aged 40 from Pontypridd, Wales, was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. Six other men from south Wales, aged between 33 and 41, were also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, after suspected cocaine was uncovered in a hotel room.

Merseyside Police Detective Chief Inspector Paul Parry said the investigation was ongoing and appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police. “Although several arrests have been made, our investigation continues and we’d still like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any CCTV, dashcam or other information,” he said.

Police said they are particularly keen to speak to any taxi drivers from the nearby Hackney cab rank on Hanover Street, as they may have dashcam footage of the attack.

Mr Parry said the victim had been visiting the city with family.

“Forensic examinations are currently ongoing at the scene and we will be reviewing CCTV from the area, but I would also like to appeal to anyone who was in the area and has any information, or mobile phone/dashcam footage that may be able to assist our investigation to come forward,” he said.

“We appeal to anyone who has information to come forward as soon as possible. If you’re a driver who was in the area of Hanover Street at the time of the incident at around 1am, let us know if you have dashcam footage which could help further our investigation.”