Seven arrests as Organised Crime Task Force seize over 90,000 unlicensed tablets and medicines with £100k street value

Unlicensed tablets and other medicine with a street value of over £100,000 were seized following a successful, collaborative Organised Crime Task Force operation, it has emerged.

Among more than 90,000 drugs recovered were Diazepam, Pregabalin, Methadone and Modafinil.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the seizures and police have said investigations are continuing.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said the seizure of the medicine – destined for addresses through Northern Ireland – has left the community a safer place.

“Working together we can help bring to justice the criminals who prey on people’s vulnerabilities and ill-health,” she said.

“All too often lives are blighted by drug addiction and the criminals who line their pockets to take advantage of that.

“This can have devastating consequences on so many levels, not only for the individual but for their families too.”

Ms Long, chair of the Organised Crime Task Force, added: “The drugs that have been removed from circulation by this operation means our communities are safer places today.”

Operation Pangea XIV took place from May 18 to 25 this year and involved many countries, acting together in the interest of public health.

The Interpol coordinated actions aimed to disrupt the illicit online supply of medicines as well as raise awareness of the significant health risks linked to buying counterfeit medicines and illicit pharmaceuticals and medical devises on the internet.

Justice Minister Naomi Long, Health Minister Robin Swann and Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea, PSNI are pictured with packages of tablets and other unlicensed medicines which were seized as part of Operation Pangea XIV 2021. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Health Minister Robin Swann said there was a “very real risk” to the public from illegal or counterfeit medicine.

“Operation Pangea has shown that the illicit medicines recovered were destined for addresses throughout Northern Ireland, leaving none of our communities immune from the dangers presented by drugs like these,” he said.

“The operation involved the coordinated efforts of a number of agencies including the PSNI, Border Force and medicines enforcement officers from my Department.

“I urge the public not to be fooled by professional looking websites offering cut-price medicines without prescription which could expose you to a dangerous counterfeit or substandard medicine.”

Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea, head of criminal Investigation Branch, said Operation Pangea sends “ a clear message” to suppliers of counterfeit and unlawful prescription drugs in Northern Ireland “that we will do everything in our power to disrupt and prevent importation and supply”.

“As a police service we will continue to play our part to prevent the importation and supply of illicit and counterfeit drugs by proactively investigating those Organised Crime groups who supply them,” he said.

“This operation clearly highlights what can be achieved when the activity of key partners is combined and targeted against an issue that can have devastating consequences.”

John-Jo Oldham, assistant director at Borer Force for Northern Ireland, said his organisation “is alive to the threat posed by the importation of unlicensed medicines”.

“We work with partners like PSNI and Medicines Regulatory Group to tackle the issue throughout the year,” he said.

“Intensification exercises like Op Pangea help to combat this illicit trade.”

Key partner agencies across Northern Ireland, working together under the auspices of the Organised Crime Task Force, included PSNI, Border Force and Department of Health medicines.