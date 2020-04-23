Seven charged with taking part in illegal dissident parade in Newry

The chairman of the Newry branch of dissident republican group Saoradh was yesterday charged with taking part in an illegal parade (stock photo)

The chairman of the Newry branch of dissident republican group Saoradh was yesterday charged with taking part in an illegal parade.

At Newry Magistrates Court, Anthony Coyle (57), from Main Avenue in the city, was one of seven defendants charged with taking part in an un-notified parade on April 20 last year.

The other six are:

Micheal Doran (63), John F Kennedy Park, Bessbrook;

Aidean Hynes (39), Mourneview Park, Newry;

Cliodhna McCool (27), Derrybeg Terrace, Newry;

Martin Stephen Murney (36), Rath Gullion, Newry;

Niall Reynolds (29), Woodside Green, Portadown; and

Oliver Patrick White (45), Barley Mews, Newry.

In line with recent guidance from the Lord Chief Justice, none of the defendants attended court where a prosecuting lawyer told District Judge Amanda Henderson there was "no proof" their summonses had been served. Ms Henderson deemed the summonses as not served.

None of the facts surrounding the charge were opened in court but it is understood it relates to a wreath-laying ceremony in the republican plot of St Mary's Cemetery in Newry.

The wreath laying procession organised by Saoradh was one of the number of similar events held both north and south of the border to commemorate the Easter Rising.

It was reported at the time that Coyle led proceedings and was quoted as telling those gathered: "Your attendance has ensured that we have made a dignified and fitting tribute to our IRA patriot dead despite crown force provocation."