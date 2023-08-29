Seven fire appliances attending blaze at NI power station

Seven appliances are currently in attendance at the blaze.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) are currently in attendance at an ongoing fire at Kilroot power station.

Firefighters were called to the incident at around 8am on Tuesday morning.

NIFRS said seven appliances were present at the site on Larne Road, Carrickfergus, with two from Whitla joining one each from Larne, Glengormley, Carrickfergus, Whitehead and Ballyclare.

"Firefighters are currently in attendance at a fire at a commercial premises. The incident is ongoing,” said a spokesperson.

More to follow.