Seven led to safety after west Belfast fire

The blaze took place at Springfield Mill Apartments in west Belfast . Stock image

Seven people were led to safety by fire crews after a late night blaze at an apartment block in west Belfast.

Crews were called to the incident at Springfield Mill Apartments at 10.40pm on Friday night.

Five appliances dealt with the blaze, which was accidental.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS was called to reports of a fire at Springfield Mill Apartments, Belfast at 10.40pm on Friday.

“Five appliances, including one aerial appliance, from Springfield, Cadogan and Westland stations attended the incident.

“Firefighters using breathing apparatus and other specialist equipment quickly brought the incident under control and led seven people to safety from within the building.

“Fire Service Regional Control Centre emergency call handlers initially provided fire survival advice via telephone to one resident until firefighters arrived.

“Residents were alerted to the fire at an early stage by smoke alarms sounding which enabled them to quickly raise the alarm and minimise the impact of the fire, the cause of which has been determined as accidental.

“Firefighters left the scene shortly before midnight.”