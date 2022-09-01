Seven million tonnes of raw sewage pumped into NI waters as ‘billions’ needed to repair crumbling infrastructure

In the Belfast metropolitan area alone there are three million tonnes of untreated human waste released across its waterways on a yearly average.

Almost £1.5 billion of investment is needed to repair Northern Ireland’s crumbling sewage infrastructure, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has said.

On BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan show, it was revealed that on average each year, seven million tonnes of raw sewage is discharged into our seas and rivers.

In the Belfast metropolitan area alone there are three million tonnes of untreated human waste released across its waterways on a yearly average.

DUP MLA Mr Poots said the massive investment that is needed to fix the issue could ultimately prevent new housing developments being erected and could also drive up house prices across Northern Ireland.

He added that after heavy bursts of rain, tanks of untreated sewage sometimes overflow and therefore go into our rivers and the sea.

“It is diluted by the water, but it is still untreated,” explained Mr Poots, adding that although this is the case, Northern Ireland still has more registered Blue Flag beaches than Scotland, for example.

“Northern Ireland Water has made significant investment over the years in a number of areas to reduce the impact on sewage on our beaches, and many people have got in interest in wild swimming in recent years so we need to continue to ensure our beaches are kept clean.”

The DUP MLA said that after the Troubles, most of the Executive’s investment was put into replacing buildings that were blown up and the investment required to replace the sewage system at the time was in the region of £3 billion.

“There is still substantial investment required but it hasn’t been near what was previously needed, we are still in the billions in terms of what is required – probably a billion and a half,” he said.

“The reality is that if investment is given to water and sewage infrastructure, we can’t build anymore homes and one of the issues we currently have is a shortage of housing in Northern Ireland and we have a lot of people on the housing waiting list.”

Mr Poots said that there have been suggestions that “neutralising” Northern Ireland Water could enable the company to borrow more money and fix the issue of the increase in dispatched sewage into our waterways.

“There is an element of our rates [paying] for water, but it doesn’t pay for all of it,” he said.

“Businesses and farmers have their water metered and pay for services directly themselves.

“There has of course been public resistance over water charges, but if we neutralise NI water and we can get money to invest in sewage, we can pay that over a period of time and it will see a more immediate injection of money rather than waiting on money from the government.”

Mal O’Hara, leader of the Green Party, said his party strongly opposes the introduction of water charges.

He agreed that the issue of the crumbling sewage infrastructure is impacting planning applications.

“Applications are getting refused at present because there are areas where the sewage systems cannot cope with anymore houses,” he said.

“We need to prioritise the budget because of the repairs that need to be done, neutralising NI water is not the solution, we need an Executive which can make decisions over funding.

“Our 460 rivers and coastal places are not in good standard because of failure and neglect from our Executive,” he added.

“The tax burden in UK is disproportionate towards the working person so we need to rethink that.”

Mr O’Hara suggested that tax caps should be removed on residents which have bigger homes which may help to inject more funding into sewage infrastructure.