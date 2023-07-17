Seven NI beaches named on list of top 50 in the UK

A man and his dog greet the locals at White Park Bay

Murlough Beach in County Down with views of Slieve Donard

Dogs enjoy a break in the weather on Portstewart strand, Co Derry. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty

A north coast beach has been named Northern Ireland’s best by The Times.

Ballycastle beach was ranked Northern Ireland’s finest in the reader-nominated list. Six other Northern Irish spots were also included on what was the newspaper’s list of the 50 best beaches in the UK for 2023; Benone, White Park Bay, Portrush East Strand, Portstewart Strand, Salmon Rock Beach and Murlough Beach.

Speaking to The Times, Mari Carmen Aroca Fernández said: “Ballycastle is magical.”

“It has golden sand and incredible sunsets, and if you need to reflect and find peace with yourself, this beach is ideal,” she added.

As well as golden sands, Ballycastle boasts and 18th century harbour and is home to what the Sunday Times has rates as Northern Ireland’s best chippy – Morton’s.

Wildlife fans, with luck, may spot dolphins in the water. Puffins also breed on the cliffs.

The beach is dog-friendly, has toilet facilities, lifeguards and is fully accessible.

Also on the list...

Benone, Co Londonderry

The Downhill end of the beach boasts the iconic Mussenden Temple, as well as stunning views.

Those who fancy a trip to the Republic can catch a ferry to Donegal from the beach.

“On any given day you can see horses, sand surfers on the dunes, actual surfers on the waves and hordes of dog walkers,” says Teresa Black from Armoy.

“It’s a fantastic beach on which to witness many happy people and animals.”

Benone is dog-friendly, accessible, has toilets and life guards.

White Park Bay, Co Antrim

“White Park Bay is a staggeringly beautiful blue flag beach on the Causeway coast,” says David Evans from Castlerock.

“It has the lovely wee hamlet of Portbradden at one end and Ballintoy at the other. Come for the sheer dramatic beauty and the mile-long stretch of golden sand, where you may meet the friendly herd of cattle which share the beach and the adjoining fields.”

It’s also home to one of Northern Ireland's rarest bees - the northern colletes bee.

The beach is dog-friendly, but doesn’t have toilet facilities or lifeguards.

Portrush East Strand, Co Antrim

This popular Co Antrim beach is well-known for its white sand and its brilliant surfing conditions.

It also boasts breath-taking views of the ruins of Dunluce Castle for history fans. This beach has toilets and life guards, as well as being dog-friendly and accessible.

Portstewart Strand, Co Londonderry

Graham Dempsey from Cambridge said: “When the sun is shining the view across to Donegal is something I will never tire of.

“Dunes the height of small hills are magical for children to play about in, and the beach is a sporting arena with surfing, body boarding and, behind the beach, golf.”

The village of Portstewart boasts great places to eat and drink like Harry’s Shack, a seafood restaurant on the edge of the strand.

Portstewart beach has toilets, lifeguards and is accessible and dog-friendly.

Salmon Rock Beach, Co Antrim

Fran Aitken describes Salmon Rock Beach as “a small sandy beach with terrific rocks for children to clamber on and catch crabs.

“I’ve gone on holidays there as a child, with my children since living in England and recently with my four grandchildren. They all love the beach.”

Some of the rocks on the beach are identical to those on the famous Giants’ Causeway, which is a short distance away.

It has toilets, as well as lifeguards, and is dog-friendly and accessible.

Murlough Beach, Co Down

Annette Scott from Rathfriland says Murlough beach is “a beautiful sandy beach that stretches for miles with sand dunes, seals and wild ponies.”

Nearby is Slieve Donard, which is easily visible at the end of the beach.

It is dog friendly, but doesn’t have toilets or lifeguards.