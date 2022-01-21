Seven suspected handguns located following PSNI east Belfast search

Police at the scene of a search operation in the Cregagh Glen area of Belfast on January 20, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Seven suspected handguns have been recovered by the PSNI following a search operation in east Belfast on Wednesday.

The PSNI had carried out the operation on grounds within Cregagh Glen, near the Manse Road.

Police had said a report was received on 3.20pm on Wednesday that a suspicious object had been located.

On Friday they confirmed the suspected weapons were found.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson from the Terrorist Investigation Unit said: “Following a call from a member of the public alerting police to a suspicious object just after 3.20pm on Wednesday 19 January, officers attended the scene.

“We have carried out a comprehensive search of the area together with Ammunition Technical Officers and I can now confirm that we have recovered seven suspected handguns and other items which have been taken away for forensic examination.

“I suspect that all of the items have been in place for a significant period of time.

“An investigation has begun and I appeal to anyone who may have any information that could help us, to come forward and call police on 101 quoting reference 1073 of 19/01/22.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”