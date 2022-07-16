Seven vehicles damaged in arson attack at business premises in Mallusk

Police are appealing for information on the arson attack.

Seven vehicles have been badly damaged in an arson attack at Hydepark Industrial Estate in Mallusk.

Police said a fire was started at a car parked in the yard at a vehicle repair centre on Friday at around 8pm.

The blaze spread to the other vehicles, some of which are completely destroyed.

A red motorbike with two people on board was seen in the area at the time of the incident, the PSNI has said and information is being sought on the culprits responsible.

Anyone who may be able to help with the investigation is asked to contact officers in Newtownabbey on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.