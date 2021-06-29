Seventy people have died while waiting for a transplant in NI since 2016, figures reveal

Statistic underlines the importance of the introduction of opt-out organ donor system says Claire Sugden

Seventy people died have died while waiting for an organ transplant waiting list in Northern Ireland since 2016.

The figure was disclosed by Robin Swann following a Assembly question made by Independent MLA for East Londonderry Claire Sugden.

Statistics, provided by the NHS Blood and Transfusion Service, reveal that during 2020-21 a total of 15 people passed away while waiting for an organ transplant.

In the same year 115 people were on the waiting list and 162 patients were recipients of an organ donation.

In 2019-20 147 people were put on to the donor waiting list – a slight rise of four when compared to the previous financial year (143) while in 2017-18 the figure was 137.

In 2016-17 the total was 177, and that same year 13 people died while waiting for an organ transplant.

The following financial year (2017-18) the number of deaths was 18 – six higher than the number for 2018-19 with 12, which was the same number for 2019-20.

The number also includes cases where patients were removed from the list due to deterioration and subsequently died during the same year.

During 2019-20 there was 147 people waiting for organ donations, while 142 received organ donations.

The figures come as legislation had been given approval last week to proceed by the Executive by way of urgent procedure to the Assembly.

Health Minister Robin Swann said be believes the move could change 180 lives a year.

Robin Swann

Northern Ireland remains the last part of the UK without a soft opt-out system.

First Minister Paul Givan had originally been accused by Mr Swann of blocking the legislation following last Thursday's Executive meeting, but later announced that it would proceed following engagement with campaigners.

Ms Sugden said these official figures underline the importance of establishing the opt-out system here.

“This law could end up saving and improving many more lives through organ donation,” she said.

"People who don’t wish to donate their organs will simply be able to opt-out, although I hope the amazing, life-saving gift of organ donation will be something more people now consider as this conversation goes on.

“The most important thing this law change would not do, however, is remove anyone’s right to choose.”

Referring to the Blood and Transfusion figures, Ms Sugden continued: “There is a discrepancy between the number of organs donated here and the number of transplant surgeries

“Between 12 and 18 people die each year while on the transplant waiting list.

“Even a moderate increase in donors could help prevent these deaths and give hope to other patients and their families."