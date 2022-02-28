Sex assault charge Armagh man claims he acted out of ambition to become gynaecologist

Heaney is to be released from custody on strict conditions

A man who denies sexually assaulting a woman and claims he acted out of an ambition to become a gynaecologist has been granted bail at the High Court.

Lee Heaney is to be released from custody on strict conditions after a judge heard he suffers from mental illness.

The 22-year-old, of Mullacreevie Park in Armagh, is charged with carrying out a sexual assault on January 24 this year. Prosecution counsel Siobhan McCrory told the court Heaney went back to the woman’s house after they met at a shopping centre in Craigavon.

He allegedly put his hand inside her top and opened her trousers in an attempt to touch inside her pants despite being told to stop, the court heard.

During police interviews following his arrest, Heaney insisted any sexual contact had been consensual.

Ms McCrory disclosed: “At one point he said that he opened her trousers because he wants to be a gynaecologist.”

Opposing Heaney’s bid to be released , she added: “Police are concerned that there was no remorse shown by him.”

Defence barrister Sean Mullan argued, however, that his client should not remain incarcerated over a complaint which has yet to be tested in court.

“He is a vulnerable individual… he has a confirmed mental illness,” Mr Mullan disclosed.

Mr Justice Rooney responded to his submissions: “You can’t really use his paranoid schizophrenia for what he is alleged to have done.”

Granting bail, however, the judge said he was prepared to “take a chance” on the basis that Heaney should be presumed innocent.

He ordered the accused to be electronically monitored and curfewed at an approved address, adding: “He is not to have any contact with the injured party or witnesses.”