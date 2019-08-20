Sex offender found in drag at Northern Ireland school accused of breaching court order

A sex offender caught dressed as a woman at a school has appeared back in court three days after his release from custody.

Geoffrey Rainey Kelly allegedly breached a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) after his release from prison on Friday.

The breach occurred after an alleged threat on social media, which is yet to be corroborated.

Kelly (35), of Lakeview Crescent, Fivemiletown, was jailed for four months after staff at St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley, spotted him dressed as a woman and trying doors while walking through the school on June 17.

Kelly appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court yesterday charged with breaching the SOPO at Dungannon Police Station on Saturday by failing to reside at an address deemed suitable by his designated risk manager.

Objecting to bail, a detective explained that Kelly was released from prison last Friday, but presented himself to police the following day over concerns about his home address. As this was the only address approved for residence, the detective said it constituted a SOPO breach.

Objecting to the charge, a defence lawyer stated: "I take issue with the (police) connection."

He agreed Kelly was released last week and returned to his Fivemiletown address, where he spent the night. However, it is alleged he "became aware of a threat and went to the police station, telling them he did not want to go back to his address".

The court was told the threat, allegedly posted on social media, warned Kelly would "get a bullet" if he returned to his address. It was stressed he had not seen the threat personally, but it was relayed to him by a friend.

Kelly had in the meantime met with the Housing Executive and registered himself as homeless.

The defence maintained the charge of failing to comply with the SOPO under the circumstances was not appropriate.

District Judge Paul Copeland said: "I think the way forward is to readmit the defendant to bail in the sum of £250, to reside at an address approved by police. He should also take heed of all the other conditions within the SOPO."

However, as Kelly would not return to the home address, due to the alleged threat, he was returned to custody.

The case was adjourned to Dungannon Magistrates Court for review later this month.