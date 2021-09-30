Sexual offences case against goalkeeper Lee Windrum adjourned as he awaits sentencing

The sentencing of former Crusaders and Hearts goalkeeper Lee Windrum has been adjourned again.

The 36-year-old has been convicted of sexually assaulting two women.

Windrum had pleaded not guilty to the offences but in July was convicted of four counts of sexual assault against his two victims.

The football player was found guilty during a hearing at Belfast Magistrates Court.

The court was told he had attacked one woman between January 1 and February 29 last year, and then again on July 7 of the same year.

He assaulted his other victim twice on July 3 last year, touching the women sexually while knowing that “she did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that she so consented”.

At a previous hearing, the defendant - who now lives in England - was granted continuing bail.

On September 30, defence barrister Paul Burns said a date had not yet been set for sentencing.

Deputy District Judge McStay adjourned the case to a court sitting on October 7.