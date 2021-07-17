SF MLA’s tribute to former DUP mayor after his passing

Tributes have been paid from across the political spectrum following the death of Frank Campbell, a former DUP mayor of Ballymoney.

Mr Campbell, a widower, had been suffering from leukaemia.

North Antrim Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan said: “I have known and worked with Frank since I was first elected to Ballymoney Council in 2001 and later in Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

“Frank was a gentleman, a hard working and diligent elected representative and I held him in high regard.

“He was a very decent man, very constructive and we worked together on many things that benefited local people.

“I am saddened to hear of his passing and extend my condolences to his family, colleagues and many friends.”

DUP colleague councillor Mark Fielding said Mr Campbell, who repaired clocks in his spare time, had been noted for his sunny disposition and would be greatly missed.

A former member of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, he retired from local politics in 2019.