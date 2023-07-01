SF’s Michelle O’Neill pays respects to Somme dead as NI marks 107th anniversary of WW1 battle

Michelle O’Neill has paid her respects to those who died at the Somme.

A series of events are taking place across Northern Ireland to mark the 107th anniversary of one of the deadliest battles of the First World War.

Ms O’Neill said it marked “a hugely significant event in our shared history as an island".

A total of 19,240 British troops were killed within the first 24 hours - the highest toll in the Army’s history. Another 60,000 were wounded or missing.

Almost a tenth of those who died on the first day were from the 36th (Ulster) Division.

Soldiers from the 16th (Irish) Division also died at the Somme.

Parades and services take place across Northern Ireland on July 1 each year to mark the anniversary.

Ms O’Neill said: “Today marks the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme, a hugely significant event in our shared history as an island.

“We remember all those who lost their lives, and in particular pay our respects to the thousands of people from across this island who died.”

On Saturday, wreaths will be laid by NIO Minister of State Steve Baker and acting Parliamentary Under-Secretary Dominic Wilson on behalf of His Majesty’s Government in France and at Belfast City Hall.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Today we remember all those who selflessly gave their lives for our freedom during the First World War.

"The Battle of the Somme, in particular, has an enduring link with Northern Ireland given the bravery and sacrifice of the 36th (Ulster) Division and 16th (Irish) Division.

“It is important to recognise the immense debt of gratitude we owe those brave personnel who served with such distinction.

"We salute the heroism of all those who fought to defend the freedoms we enjoy today. We will always remember them.”

More than 100 parades are scheduled to take place today.