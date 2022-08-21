SF’s Pat Sheehan in tribute to ‘bravery’ of hunger strike at commemoration in west Belfast

If the aim of the government during the hunger strike was to crush republicanism, it only achieved the opposite, a Sinn Fein MLA has said.

Pat Sheehan, who spent 55 days on hunger strike in the Maze Prison aged 23, was speaking at a commemoration in west Belfast yesterday.

Many hundreds of supporters and bands walked along the Falls Road to the republican plot at Milltown Cemetery, where they paid tribute to the 10 men who died in 1981.

Mr Sheehan said: “In terms of the political impact of the hunger strike, we need to remember that the aim of criminalisation was to defeat the republican struggle.

“So, how has that worked out? The Orange state has gone. Unionist domination has gone.

“Sinn Fein is the biggest party in the North and on the island of Ireland, and so, the opposite of what was intended has come to pass.

“Criminalisation was defeated and the injustice of partition and the British state in Ireland was exposed to international scrutiny as never before.”

The West Belfast MLA said the hunger strikers’ “bravery set in train a series of events that makes the momentum for political and social change unstoppable and irreversible”.

“That momentum will carry us forward to the realisation of an Irish national democracy,” he told supporters.

“A republic where the rights and identity of all our people, of whatever persuasion or background, will be accommodated and cherished.”

Mr Sheehan added: “It is often said that there is nothing as powerful as an idea whose time has come, and that time has come now.

“Let’s all together finish the job and achieve a new Republic.”