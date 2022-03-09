Shackleton, leader of Endurance ship that has been found after 107 years, completed first expedition to Antarctica with help of Belfast man

Shackleton’s lost ship was found after 107 years on Wednesday

Sir Ernest Shackleton, whose ship Endurance sank off the coast of Antarctica 107 years ago and has been newly discovered by an expedition team, led his first expedition to Antarctica with the help of a Belfast-born man.

In 1915, Co Kildare native Shackleton famously lost his ship but saved his crew, when they set out to achieve the first land crossing of Antarctica.

Nearly 30 men had set sail from South Georgia in December 1914 on the Endurance vessel.

But the ship did not reach land and two days into the journey, became trapped in dense polar pack ice, forcing the men on board to eventually abandon it with three open lifeboats by early January 1915.

A team which set off from South Africa in February of this year, named the Endurance22 Expedition, recovered its wooden remains a month after the 100th anniversary of Sir Ernest’s death.

Henry (Harry) Dunlop. Credit: Scott Polar Research Institute.

The Endurance was found off the coast of Antarctica, approximately four miles south of the position originally recorded by its captain, and had not been seen since it was crushed by ice and sank in the Weddell Sea in November 1915.

Previous to this, the Nimrod Expedition of 1907–1909, otherwise known as the British Antarctic Expedition, was the first of three successful expeditions to the Antarctic led by Shackleton.

Belfast man Harry Dunlop, who served as First Engineer on the Nimrod, would have been aged 38 during his time on board the voyage.

Born in Belfast in 1876, he received his first engineering job with the city’s world-renowned Harland & Wolff shipyard, where his father had also been Chief Cashier.

After the Nimrod returned to New Zealand in March 1909, Dunlop then sailed on as part of the Nimrod crew’s research journey to London as chief engineer.

The Endurance. Credit: PA Media

He was awarded a Polar Medal for his part in the expedition and also had a small one-mile long rocky island in the Antarctic named after him - Dunlop Island.

It lies just off the Wilson Piedmont Glacier and the coast of Victoria Land, close northeast of Cape Dunlop, which was originally named Rocky Point, but has since also taken its name from Dunlop Island.

In 1912, Dunlop became Director General of the African Oil and Cake Mills Company in Liverpool.

He married in 1914, had a daughter four years later and died at the age of 54 in March 1931.

Dunlop was not a part of the Endurance expedition, but his journey with the Nimrod received recognition as being the furthest south a ship had ventured at that date.

Its record stood for less than three years, until Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen reached the South Pole in 1911.

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust said Endurance, which was Shackleton’s attempt at establishing a base on Antarctica’s Weddell Sea coast, thus completing the first full crossing of the continent, was found on Saturday past at a depth of 3,008 metres.

The expedition’s director of exploration said footage of Endurance showed it to be intact and “by far the finest wooden shipwreck” he has seen.

Dr John Shears, the expedition leader, said his team, which was accompanied by historian Dan Snow, had made “polar history” by completing what he called “the world’s most challenging shipwreck search”.