Shadow NI Secretary misses key vote on Strikes Bill as snow grounds flight in Derry

Shadow NI Secretary Peter Kyle and Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy miss key vote in Commons after flight grounded in Derry.

The Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary and Shadow Foreign Secretary have missed a crucial vote in the House Of Commons after becoming stranded in Londonderry due to snow and ice.

The Labour MPs were supposed to fly back to London on Monday evening, but their flight was grounded in the city due to treacherous weather which has been causing travel chaos in the north west.

Peter Kyle and David Lammy both took to social media to explain why they missed the key debate on the controversial Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill.

The Shadow NI Secretary confirmed on Twitter that the pair were “snowed in” at the City of Derry Airport.

“It’s lovely to be spending another night here, but gutted to miss tonight’s House of Commons vote on the Tory sacking nurses bill,” Mr Kyle wrote.

“But be in no doubt that I would have voted against this bill.”

His shadow cabinet colleague also took to social media to explain to voters why the pair missed the vote.

“Stuck in Derry tonight as my flight was cancelled due to snow, so gutted I can’t vote against the Conservatives’ appalling Sacking Nurses bill as planned,” Mr Lammy Tweeted.

“This outrageous attack on the fundamental freedom of workers must be stopped."

The disruption had no impact on the outcome of the vote.

The bill passed its latest parliamentary stage in the Commons after MPs voted in favour of the legislation by 309 votes to 249 - a majority of 60.

It contains measures to enforce minimum service levels during strike action, including for ambulance staff, firefighters and railway workers.

Under the bill, some employees would be required to work during a strike and could be sacked if they refuse.

Labour benches are opposed to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's plans which have been described as "draconian".

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Downing Street to voice their anger and opposition to the plans.

Mr Kyle had visited Foyle Port on Monday alongside the Shadow Foreign Secretary and Shadow Cabinet Office minister Baroness Chapman.

"Great to be in Derry/Londonderry today speaking to businesses about the Protocol,” Mr Lammy previously Tweeted.

“Rishi Sunak must stand up to the ERG hardliners and act in the national interest.

“The Labour Party stands ready to offer our support to get a deal over the line.”

All three Labour politicians met with local businesses at the port during the fact-finding mission as the UK and EU continue to try and secure a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol.