Shake-up in PSNI training direct result of man's death, inquest told

Tragedy 'cast light' on acute behavioural disorder and led to changes in how people with condition handled

The death of a man who lost consciousness while being restrained on the ground by police officers "has cast a bright light" on acute behavioural disorder (ABD), changing the way the PSNI handles people with the condition, an inquest has been told.

Gerard McMahon (36), from Short Strand in Belfast, was known to have had the disorder, which is recognised as a medical emergency.

As such, three police officers who detained Mr McMahon should have called for an ambulance when they attended a "violent incident" in the early hours of September 8, 2016 on Great Victoria Street involving him.

Instead, they placed him in handcuffs, moved him onto the footpath, and after he tried to escape, restrained him in the prone position - a move that can be fatal for people with ABD.

In her final submission to the inquest into Mr McMahon's death, the legal representative for the PSNI said she hoped Mr McMahon's family were able to find "some comfort in knowing his death has cast a bright light" on a condition that was previously under-appreciated.

She said that while the PSNI accepted training in terms of refresher programmes was "less than perfect in 2016", lessons had been learned and that "hopefully out of this tragedy there will be some benefits for other families or individuals who find themselves in similar circumstances".

She said that since Mr McMahon's death there had been an increased awareness of ABD within the PSNI and "developments and improvements" were specifically linked to his death. The legal representative for Mr McMahon's family said while they recognised the efforts of the police officers who administered first aid to Mr McMahon after he lost consciousness, they came to the inquest with questions about the use of CS spray on him and the manner in which he was detained and restrained.

He also said the family had concerns about the training given to officers about ABD when confronted by someone demonstrating the "bizarre and erratic behaviour" that Mr McMahon had shown for several hours prior to the arrival of the police.

He added that after listening to evidence from the three officers directly involved in restraining Mr McMahon and other officers at the scene, it could be said "with a degree of confidence, that doing the right thing would have been no problem for them had they known the right thing to do".

The inquest heard that Gerard was a son, a brother and an uncle, and that he had led a very productive life until a year prior to his death when "Gerard had demonstrated an addiction to cocaine".

His family had tried to get him to recognise his problem and had sought help for him with an addiction service six months before his passing. The family's lawyer said the inquest had also highlighted a lack of resources within a number of services including the PSNI, Ambulance Service and addiction services, which he and Mr McMahon's family hoped would be addressed by Coroner Joe McCrisken.

Mr McCrisken will deliver his findings into the death of Mr McMahon on March 12.