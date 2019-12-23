Shane Cunningham's brother pays moving tribute to tragic road victim

Tributes have poured in for a Co Down man who died after being struck by a car outside Newry.

The family of Shane Cunningham (38) have been plunged into grief after he was killed in the early hours of Saturday.

He was knocked down by a black Renault Clio on the A2 Warrenpoint Road at around 5am.

PSNI inspector Phil Robinson said: "Our enquiries are continuing and our thoughts are with those impacted by this tragic incident, which occurred approximately two miles from Newry.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 445 21/12/19."

Writing on Facebook, Mr Cunningham's brother Kevin, who owns a local taxi firm, said: "RIP my wee brother, you were one of a kind. Completely numb."

Commenting on the post, one woman wrote: "An absolute tragedy, totally heartbreaking, life can be so cruel sometimes. Shane was one of the good ones."

Mr Cunningham was originally from Kilkeel but lived with his family at Ryanstown Road in the village of Burren.

He had celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with wife Carol in August.

The couple have two young children, Shane and Lily, and he was the stepdad to David and Carole Anne.

A family death notice described Mr Cunningham as the "dearly loved husband of Carol and loving father of Shane and Lily, step father of David and Carol Anne" as well as the "loving son of Kevin and June Cunningham and brother of Kevin and Wendy".

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a call at 5.21am on Saturday morning that a pedestrian had been knocked down and dispatched two emergency crews to the scene.