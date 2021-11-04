Shane Todd hails Liverpool gig as ‘best of his life’… despite fire delaying show

Comedian Shane Todd has hailed his show in Liverpool on Wednesday night as “one of the best” of his life, despite a fire starting in the venue moments before he was due to take the stage.

The 33-year-old was in the English city for a gig and said he was just about to entertain those who were attending when the show had to be postponed and the venue evacuated.

The Holywood man didn’t let the unfortunate incident dampen his spirits though, as he declared the show to be one of the best he had done.

“My show in Liverpool was about to start at 9:30 tonight but seconds before the venue went on fire,” he shared online with his 26,000 Twitter followers.

“We stood outside for over an hour in the cold to see if the show would be off. At 10:45 we were allowed back in and did the show.

“If you think this crowd was going to go home because of a fire and leave their pints just sitting in the venue you’re mistaken sir.

“THIS WAS ONE OF THE BEST SHOWS OF MY LIFE.”

Posting a video of the scenes inside the Hot Water Comedy Club in Liverpool after the incident, the comedian can be seen laughing and interacting with fans - as the crowd sings “Shane Todd’s on fire” to the music of Gala’s Freed From Desire.

It wasn’t just Shane that enjoyed the night either, fans took to social media to praise him.

One fan on Twitter said: “Maddest night of comedy I’ve been to.”

Craig on Instagram wrote: “There’s only one Shane Todd.”

ItsJohnRiley added: “Unreal that tonight Shane, well in.”

It is exciting times for the comedian, with two shows in the SSE Arena in Belfast this month.

He recently told Sunday Life: “I never played it before — these two shows will be the biggest I’ve ever done.

“And I thankfully get more excited than nervous for those kinds of experiences now.

“I still definitely will have nerves on the night, I think it would be strange and I’d be worried if I didn’t.

“But this will be the biggest audience I’ve ever performed to. The Waterfront is 2,000, so you are well above that with the SSE shows.

“But the good thing is the way they set up the arena is a theatre set-up, so it should hopefully still feel intimate like a theatre show but actually you’re in the big arena.”