Shane Whitla murder: CCTV footage confirms victim was shot in alleyway near Lurgan home

Police have released CCTV footage that confirms that murder victim Shane Whitla was shot by two gunmen in an alleyway close to his home in Lurgan.

The 39-year-old father-of-four was discovered in Lord Lurgan Park in the town last Thursday before he was pronounced dead.

Officers responded to a report received at around 8.15pm.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said the newly released video confirms that the gunmen shot Shane in the alleyway off Woodville Street.

“Shane had been shot a number of times, including once in the back,” he said.

“After being shot, he made his way to the park, where he subsequently collapsed and died.

"At this stage the two gunmen ran back through the alleyway on Woodville Street, one ahead of the other.

"They turn right, then left onto Victoria Street.

“This was a cowardly and despicable attack, which has taken a man’s life and left a family, including four children, bereft.”

The CCTV footage shows the victim leaving his house on Victoria Street and walking into Woodville Street where he makes his way towards an entry.

“I believe the two gunmen were waiting for Shane and the CCTV shows these two people walk from Victoria Gardens and turn left onto Victoria Street then into Woodville Street and into the entry seconds later after Shane,” Detective Inspector Caldwell added.

“Following the shooting, the gunmen can be seen running back out of the alleyway on Woodville Street onto Victoria Street, they then cross the road and go into Victoria Gardens.

“I’m asking you to take a good look at this footage. Do you recognise either of these men?”

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The suspect was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning on Tuesday.

On Saturday police were granted an extension to quiz a 29-year-old man detained on Saturday.

A further extension was sought, however the suspect was released on bail on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information, including details about the gun used in the deadly attack, should contact detectives on 101.

A reward of up to £20,000 has been offered by independent charity Crimestoppers for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Shane’s murder.

It comes after police sought to reassure the local community following a weekend of false speculation about another shooting on Saturday night.

Detective Inspector Caldwell promised high visibility patrols in the Co Armagh town.

“Local residents will continue to see an increase in the visible police presence,” he said.

“People will see our officers and our staff in and around the town.

“Should anyone have any concerns or want to ask for help or advice, please speak to us. We want to help.”

Meanwhile, a Sinn Fein delegation is set to meet senior PSNI officers on Wednesday to discuss the killing which follows the unsolved murder of Natalie McNally (32).

Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd said that while the incidents are not linked, they have sent shockwaves through the community.