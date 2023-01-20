Shane Whitla murder: Man charged after PSNI make further arrest and seek more time to quiz 28-year-old suspect

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan.

The suspect is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The arrest comes as police have revisited the scene of the murder which took place one week ago and reiterated their appeal and Crimestoppers’ reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

It follows the arrest of a 29-year-old man following a house search in Lurgan on Thursday – he has been taken to Antrim Serious Crime suite for questioning.

Police have also been granted more time to quiz a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday following the search of a house in the town.

Detectives sought the extension which allows them to hold the suspect for an extra 27 hours.

A 41-year-old man arrested by detectives on Tuesday has been released on bail.

Father-of-four Shane will be laid to rest in his hometown today (Friday.)

The 39-year-old was shot a number of times in an alleyway close to his home on Victoria Street last Thursday at around 8.15pm.

Police only recently released CCTV footage confirming that the victim was targeted by two gunmen near Woodville Street before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park where he was pronounced dead.

A funeral notice states that Mr Whitla was the dearly beloved son of Patricia and the late John.

"Loving daddy of Josh, Jamie and Tynisha, much loved brother of Paul, Patrice, Francis, Nathan, Connor and the late Nigel and Natasha,” it reads.

A Requiem Mass will take place in St Peter's Church at 10.30am on Friday.

The deceased will be buried in St Colman's Cemetery following the service.

“Very deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle,” the notice states.

The family has requested donations in lieu of flowers to Addiction N.I c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell previously said Shane had been shot a number of times, including once in the back.

“After being shot, he made his way to the park, where he subsequently collapsed and died.

"At this stage the two gunmen ran back through the alleyway on Woodville Street, one ahead of the other.

"They turn right, then left onto Victoria Street.

“This was a cowardly and despicable attack, which has taken a man’s life and left a family, including four children, bereft.”

The CCTV footage shows the victim leaving his house on Victoria Street and walking into Woodville Street where he makes his way towards an entry.

“I believe the two gunmen were waiting for Shane and the CCTV shows these two people walk from Victoria Gardens and turn left onto Victoria Street then into Woodville Street and into the entry seconds later after Shane,” Detective Inspector Caldwell added.

“Following the shooting, the gunmen can be seen running back out of the alleyway on Woodville Street onto Victoria Street, they then cross the road and go into Victoria Gardens.

“I’m asking you to take a good look at this footage. Do you recognise either of these men?”

On Saturday police were granted an extension to quiz a 29-year-old man detained on Saturday.

A further extension was sought, however the suspect was released on bail on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information, including details about the gun used in the deadly attack, should contact detectives on 101.

A reward of up to £20,000 has been offered by independent charity Crimestoppers for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Shane’s murder.