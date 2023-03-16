Shane Whitla murder: Police examine items following fresh searches in Lurgan

A number of items have been recovered by detectives investigating the murder of Shane Whitla.

The 39-year-old was shot multiple times in an alleyway near his home off Woodville Street in Lurgan on January 12, however he made his way to Lord Lurgan Park where his body was found.

Fresh searches were carried out in the Tannaghmore area of the town on Wednesday night.

PSNI Detective Inspector McGarvey said “a number of items have been removed for further examination”.

Earlier this month, one of the men accused of murdering Mr Whitla was refused bail after a judge said the risk of releasing him was too great due to his previous charge in connection with the gangland killing of Malcolm McKeown.

Defence counsel for Jake O’Brien (27) told At Craigavon Magistrates Court the case against his client was “inherently weak”.

However, District Judge Bernie Kelly said defence submissions did “not address the elephant in the room” – O’Brien has been on bail for the murder of McKeown for over three years.

O’Brien, from Church Walk in Lurgan, is one of three men accused of the murder of Mr Whitla on January 12, and of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

While he remains in custody, the two co-accused, Kevin Conway (25), from Deeney Drive in Lurgan and 29-year-old Joshua Cotter of Madrid Street in Belfast, are both on bail.

According to the police case, there is a “working hypothesis” the trio are active members of an organised crime gang known as The Firm and that the shooting of Mr Whitla was a result of a drugs feud over a debt.

Police have reiterated their appeal for anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1702 of 12/01/23.