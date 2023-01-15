Shane Whitla murder: PSNI granted extra 31 hours to detain suspect

Detectives investigating the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan have been granted an extension of 31 hours to question a suspect.

Mr Whitla, a 39-year-old who was known to police, was shot a number of times – including once in the back – in Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday night.

A 29-year-old man arrested as part of the investigation into the murder remains in police custody. His period of detention is extended up until midnight on Tuesday.

The Sunday World reported that a police officer had sustained injuries to his hand while attempting to scale a fence to administer emergency CPR to Mr Whitla following the shooting.

Over 200 house-to-house enquiries have been carried out in the area in relation to the incident as police continue to seek statements from more than 14 potential witnesses.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have issued a direct appeal for information.

Superintendent Kellie McMillan, local commander for Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Policing District, described the attack as “totally senseless murder”.

She added: “Those responsible had no thought whatsoever for the victim, his family or for the people of Lurgan. I condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms.

“I want to reassure the community of Lurgan that police will be conducting high visibility patrolling in the area. Local residents will continue to see an increase in the visible police presence.

“People will see our officers and staff in and around the town. Should anyone have any concerns or want to ask for help or advice, please speak to us. We want to help.”

The police appeal is backed by an award of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, and that information can be given anonymously.

The Whitla family suffered a double tragedy in recent days, with Shane’s sister Natasha Wells passing away on December 29. Mr Whitla and his sister were thought to have been close, with Shane posting a picture of them together following her death last month.