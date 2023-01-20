Shane Whitla’s funeral told ‘murder can never, ever be justified’ as priest details ‘angry’ reaction

20th January 2023 Funeral for Shane Whitla at St PeterÕs Church in Lurgan, Co. Armagh. The 39-year-old was murdered in the town lat week. A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder.

Murder victim Shane Whitla was a loving father whose children were his “heart and soul”, his funeral heard.

The 39-year-old was laid to rest this morning at St Colman’s cemetery in his hometown of Lurgan.

Mr Whitla was discovered dead in Lord Lurgan Park in the Co Armagh town last week.

Requiem Mass was held at St Peter’s Church.

Mourners heard that Mr Whitla was a “life-loving person with a massive heart” who loved his family more than anything.

Father Joseph Wozniak said: “His children were his heart and soul. He lived for them. He will be deeply missed by all, especially his children.

“Shane, you have now gained your angel wings and are at peace, united with your father and loving sister Natasha once again. Rest in peace.”

He said a young man’s life was ended in a “brutal and callous way” and it is “important to remember that murder can never, ever be justified”.

Shane Whitla.

Father Wozniak added: “What has happened to Shane isn’t right. And if we feel bitter and angry, as well as deeply grieved, at the unfairness of it all, there is no heaven or earth who can blame us.

“Things aren’t meant to be like this. Everything is meant to be different. And there are just no easy words we can say that can explain the injustice of what has happened to Shane.

“All we can do today is be whatever comfort we can be to all of Shane’s family. Apart from this all we can do is be here for Shane, to surround him with words of kindness and respect and give thanks and honour all the goodness that was in him, and lay him to rest in a warm embrace of this love, this kindness and this gratitude.

“For the past few days I don’t think I have heard anything except very kind and very genuine words about Shane.

"He was a good man: this is what so many people have been saying this past few days as we have all struggled to come to terms with the tragedy that brings us together now.”

Mr Whitla was shot a number of times in an alleyway close to his home on Victoria Street last Thursday at around 8.15pm.

Police recently released CCTV footage confirming that the victim was targeted by two gunmen near Woodville Street before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park, where he was pronounced dead.

On behalf of St Peter’s Church, Fr Wozniak extended heartfelt condolences to his friends and family.

Mr Whitla’s life, though short, was a “happy one”, the congregation was told.

A death notice said he was the dearly beloved son of Patricia and the late John, the loving daddy of Josh, Jamie and Tynisha, much-loved brother of Paul, Patrice, Francis, Nathan, Connor and the late Nigel and Natasha.