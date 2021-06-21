Shanes Castle Irish Game Fair postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic

The Irish Game Fair in Co Antrim has been postponed until 2022.

The event, which was due to take place at Shanes Castle in Antrim from July 31 to August 1, was called off due to the risk of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

It is now hoped the fair can go ahead from June 25-26, 2022.

Fair director Albert Titterington said it was the correct decision to postpone.

“Between now and 2022 we will be implementing our ‘Plan B’ which we had been working on daily in order to to build even more on the success of The Virtual Game Fair www.thevirtualgamefair.com,” he said.

“Impressively, for a relatively new internet start up, there has been upwards of 203,000 visitors since its launch in August last year.

“I can state categorically that public participation online from all over Ireland, Great Britain and indeed worldwide - plus another major initiative currently under wraps - will continue to focus firmly on Antrim and its environs.”

Mr Titterington also paid tribute to the support given to the fair by TourismNI and Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.