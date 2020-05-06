Shankill bomber Sean Kelly interviewed by PSNI

Police investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident at a shopping centre on Ardoyne Avenue in north Belfast on Saturday have interviewed Sean Kelly, it is understood.

Detective Inspector Tom Phillips said: “The man attended Musgrave police station this morning (Wednesday, 6th May) by prior arrangement.

“A report will now be prepared for the Public Prosecution Service.”

It's after footage emerged on social media on Saturday and was shared widely across social media platforms.

Kelly (46) was convicted of the IRA's 1993 bombing of a Shankill Road fish shop which killed nine people, including two children.

More than 50 others were maimed in the no warning blast, for which Kelly received nine life sentences.

Another bomber, Thomas Begley, was also killed in the blast.

He was later released in July 2000 under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said on Sunday that she had reported the incident to police after seeing the footage.