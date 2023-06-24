Shankill Butcher Eddie McIlwaine spotted marching in Whiterock parade

Shankill Butcher Eddie McIlwaine has been spotted marching again — this time at the Whiterock parade in west Belfast.

The loyalist was jailed for eight years in 1979 for being part of the gang, which murdered more than 20 people, including Protestants.

In footage of yesterday’s march posted on Twitter, McIlwaine, wearing an Orange collarette with a cane in his hand, walks among other brethren.

At one stage, he stops and helps people looking to cross the road, before getting back in line.

The annual Whiterock parade was again prevented from crossing the peaceline at Workman Avenue, with the marchers re-routed onto the Springfield Road.

McIlwaine is a familiar face during the marching season. Last July he was pictured with his lodge on the Twelfth on the Shankill Road.

He was part of a four-man gang that abducted Catholic Gerard McLaverty in May 1977, and was convicted of kidnapping, assault and possession of weapons with intent to endanger life.

Mr McLaverty was throttled, beaten with a nail-embedded stick and had his wrists slashed.

The Orange Order previously defended the Shankill Butcher’s role in the organisation, with a spokesman explaining: “Eddie McIlwaine is a member of a lodge and in good standing.

“Mr McIlwaine was not convicted of murder. He served his prison term and was not released under the [Good Friday] Agreement.

“There are people of varying political persuasions who have done things other people would find abhorrent, not all of whom served their prison sentences.

“As long as Mr McIlwaine upholds the principle of the institution and has paid his debt to society, [he can be a member].”

But SDLP councillor Paul Doherty has hit out at McIlwaine’s latest appearance.

“The crimes of the Shankill Butchers were among the very worst committed during the Troubles,” he said.

“The involvement of someone like this at an Orange Order event in an area where these men caused so much damage is deeply hurtful and offensive.

“I would ask the Orange Order what kind of message this sends to people living in the Whiterock area, and if they acknowledge the harm this will cause to efforts to reconcile people in our city.”