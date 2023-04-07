Shankill Pastor’s ‘human peace wall’ signifies ‘one community coming together’

People from across Northern Ireland's divided communities come together at one of the region's most notorious peace walls, at Northumberland Street in west Belfast, to mark the anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement (Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

A priest and a pastor meet at a peace wall. It sounds like the start of a bad local joke, but it’s what happened on Good Friday morning, when Pastor Jack McKee and Father Paddy McCafferty met for a peace-building event at the dividing gates of Northumberland Street.

Mr McKee and his New Life City Church organised a ‘human peace wall’, which saw residents from the Falls and Shankill Roads join arms through the divide, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Throughout the event, he repeated that “this day is not about religion or politics, it is about coming together as one”.

Mr McKee, often referred to as the “pastor on the Shankill”, actually spent his early years living in the largely Catholic/nationalist Ballymurphy area of west Belfast.

It is where Fr McCafferty is now the parish priest at Corpus Christi Church. Ironically, he too grew up ‘across the community divide’ in the predominantly Protestant/unionist area of Rathcoole in Newtownabbey.

Both men’s families moved homes during their childhoods due to the Troubles and sectarian intimidation.

Today marked the first time they have met in person, after previously connecting with each other on social media.

Human peace wall brings Father Paddy McCafferty and Pastor Jack McKee together in person for first time

Situated right on the peace line, Mr McKee said his evangelical church welcomes all members.

“Most of what we do is cross-community outreach,” he said.

“It’s important that we find ways to reach out to the other side so that we don’t continue to see each other as ‘the other side’. We often talk about communities. We’re one community; we just happen to be divided.”

Fr McCafferty agreed: “We are a very broken and wounded community, a traumatised community, and the suffering is the same for the so-called two sides.

“We have to help each other. What our people came through is horrific. The community needs to be healed.”

Whilst acknowledging that Northern Ireland has come far since the Good Friday Agreement, both men expressed hope that paramilitaries and disorder can be totally obliterated over the next quarter-century.

“Hopefully it’s still not about politics and still not about religion, and there are more people genuinely working together,” Mr McKee continued.

“We, sadly, are still talking about the ongoing violence, because there are those who haven’t gone away and still control our communities. We want them to disappear off the scene. Hopefully the next 25 years will achieve that.”

Fr McCafferty added:

“We don’t need these shadowy figures who are still kneecapping people, still dealing drugs, still causing havoc.”

Referring to the fatal shooting of Sean Fox in a west Belfast social club last year, he noted: “I did a funeral last October of a man who was murdered in cold blood in front of people in a club up the road. These people are not welcome. They need to repent.”

Nearby to the church on Northumberland Street is Glow NI, a charity that seeks to empower women and young girls through personal development and mental health programmes.

Rachel Creagh (27) and her son, Peadar James

One of its workers, Rachel Creagh, also attended Friday’s Human Peace Wall event and took her 15-month-old son, Peadar James, to watch.

Originally from the Antrim Road, she said that all she wants for her child is “a peaceful future”.

“All I know is my parents struggled through the Troubles. They were from Ardoyne,” she explained.

“My mummy was burned out of her house when she was a young girl. My daddy was actually a reporter, so he’s been in all sorts of situations. They've brought me up very neutral. To me, Catholic and Protestants — none of it really matters and it never will.”

Her colleague Natasha Kane hopes that by the 50th anniversary of the agreement, the Northumberland ‘peace’ divisions will be entirely removed.

“These gates are still a barrier and a reminder of the Troubles. Younger ones who never experienced any violence, or didn’t know about it, it’s just a massive reminder for them every day. When trouble does kick off, that’s the first place they go to.”

Natasha Kane, project co-ordinator at Glow NI

Many more events took place on Friday to mark the Good Friday Agreement anniversary on April 10.

Through the Wave Trauma Centre, some victims and survivors gathered on the beach at Killough in Co Down to watch the sun rise.

Josephine McAteer’s father, Gabriel Wiggins, was shot dead by loyalists.

“Everybody wants to live in peace,” she said.

“We just have to agree. If we could all agree on one thing it would be peace. Let the orange and green go.

“Watching the sun come up is hope for new beginnings.”

Alan McBride, whose wife and father-in-law were both killed in the 1993 IRA Shankill bomb in Belfast, added: “It was incredible being here with all these people, Catholic and Protestant, unionist and nationalist, republican and loyalist. We have all lost people.

“To look out at the sea and see the sun come up — that is the vision of the Good Friday Agreement, people standing together.”