Shankill snake: Residents greeted with five foot reptile at leisure centre

Residents of the Shankill Road, Belfast were greeted with more than just surprising temperatures yesterday after a large snake was spotted out and about in the area.

Locals took to social media to share photos of the almost six-foot reptile moving behind a bike rack just outside the Shankill Leisure centre.

It’s believed it was an escaped pet with the PSNI contacting a reptile rescue service to safely remove the animal.

Witnesses have described a heavy police presence in the area with many officers wanting to get a look at the snake.

“It’s not every day you see this on the Shankill,” said one woman.

Comments on social media ranged from shock and horror to others commenting on how beautiful the snake looked.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in North Belfast received a report of a large snake being found in the Shankill Road on Monday, July 18th.

“It was reported at around 5.00pm that a snake, around 5 feet long had been spotted in the area. Officers attended and the animal was returned to its owner.”