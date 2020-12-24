Shared site plan for Fermanagh victims' group and Irish-medium school on track

Plans for a cross-community shared space initiative in Co Fermanagh have taken a step forward with a business case for the project now sitting with the Executive for approval.

The scheme, on the site of the former Lisnaskea High School, would see the development of a health centre, Irish Language school and a new head office for victims' group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) if approved.

The college shut in 2013 despite a proposal for a shared education scheme for the area involving other local schools.

SEFF had enjoyed a close relationship with the school community and the group has tried to steer a new purpose for the site, which it says would "bring about a real legacy within an area which has endured much over the years of the Troubles".

Despite a number of false dawns along the way, the group said it is now looking forward to plans for a capital development, complete with a suite of offices, therapy rooms, meeting areas and garden of reflection to be progressed alongside the new health centre for the area and a relocation project for the Irish-medium school Bunscoil an Traonaigh.

"We have worked hard for seven years building up this project, having to deal with substantive issues along the way," said SEFF's director of services Kenny Donaldson.

"We have proven ourselves to be pragmatic, to be committed to the common good and to be able to justify the need for our proposed project as provided within our business plan, facilitated by Department for Communities and now with The Executive Office."

Mr Donaldson added: "The outcome for the former Lisnaskea High School site must be a win-win-win for all concerned."