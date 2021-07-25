Sharon Perry death shocks Kilkeel community

A woman who passed away after being recovered from the water near Kilkeel Harbour has been named locally as Sharon Perry.

The tragic incident happened in the Co Down coastal town on Saturday morning at around 7.30am.

Kilkeel Coastguard, alongside the Air Ambulance and RNLI teams attended the scene, with the woman’s body recovered from the water.

Kilkeel independent councillor Henry Reilly said: “She was a very well-known lady, very well liked the community. Everyone is in total shock and disbelief that something like this could happen.

“What I was told was it looks like she was doing cold water swimming early in the morning and must have got into trouble, with no one there to help. It is just utterly tragic.

“She is a very popular person in the community and well-known by all sections of the community here. I would also thank the Coastguard and Air Ambulance and all those who rendered their assistance, but unfortunately Sharon had passed by that stage.”

A Kilkeel Coastguard spokesperson added: “Our thoughts are with the family of those involved.”

A funeral notice for Ms Perry said she was the “dearly loved” wife of James and “devoted mother” to Lynda and William.

Due to current restrictions the family advised the home and funeral are to be private. Family flowers only are requested, while donations in lieu are encouraged to be made to the Southern Area Hospice.

The notice added she would be: “Greatly missed by all her family & friends.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police responded to a report in relation to a female in the water in the vicinity of Harbour Road in Kilkeel yesterday morning (Saturday, 24th July).

“Police attended the scene, along with other emergency services where, sadly, the woman's body was recovered from the water and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A post mortem is scheduled to determine the cause of death. This death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Meanwhile, in another tragedy on the water on Saturday, an elderly man’s body was found at the Brantry Lough in Eglish.

It is understood the man was from the local area.

No further details have been released about the man who sadly passed away, but police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended the sudden death of a man at the Bantry Road area of Dungannon yesterday (Saturday 24th July).

“A post mortem is due to take place, but at this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

The loss of two more people on the water of Northern Ireland at the weekend marks a tragic eight across the island of Ireland within the past week.

Earlier in the week, Jay Moffett, 13, died in hospital after going into water in the Canal Court area of Scarva, County Down on Monday afternoon.

Three adults also died in three separate incidents across the island within the past week, including Peter Jones from County Fermanagh.

On Friday, a man in his 60s died after swimming off Dollymount Strand in north Dublin, while a 15-year-old boy who was rescued from a lake in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday afternoon died in hospital on Thursday.

The deaths have led to calls by the RNLI for people to take extra care while out enjoying the water, including recommending people should stick to life guarded beaches and avoiding rivers, lakes and reservoirs.